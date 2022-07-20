Ditto Hits Market Cap of $978,329.53 (DITTO)

Ditto (DITTO) traded up 64.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001579 BTC on exchanges. Ditto has a market cap of $978,329.53 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded up 83.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00540608 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020542 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001663 BTC.
Ditto Profile
Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official website is ditto.money. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com.
Ditto Coin Trading
