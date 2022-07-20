Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -10.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

