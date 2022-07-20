Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.
Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -10.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.
NASDAQ DHC opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.20.
A number of analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
