Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
Djerriwarrh Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
About Djerriwarrh Investments
