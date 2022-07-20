Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

Djerriwarrh Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

About Djerriwarrh Investments

(Get Rating)

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

