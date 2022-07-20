DMScript One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.00 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. DMScript has a total market cap of $37,938.87 and $17.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMScript has traded 87.1% higher against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00559880 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022334 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015474 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001796 BTC.
DMScript Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.
Buying and Selling DMScript
