DNotes 1-Day Volume Tops $27,603.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (NOTE) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, DNotes has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. DNotes has a market cap of $6,178.80 and $27,603.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About DNotes
NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com.
Buying and Selling DNotes
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
