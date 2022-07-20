Dock Market Cap Reaches $18.10 Million (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $18.10 million and $1.56 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dock has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,139.49 or 1.00030740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00190199 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 788,444,623 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dock is dock.io.

Buying and Selling Dock

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.