Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%.

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

DLPN stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.37% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

