Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Cynthia A. Headen Sells 103 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE DPZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $410.19. 34,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.12. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,269,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 351.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Read More
