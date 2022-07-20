Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Cynthia A. Headen Sells 103 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE DPZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $410.19. 34,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.12. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,269,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 351.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

