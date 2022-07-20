Dora Factory Trading 13.3% Higher This Week (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00011050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,376,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory.

Dora Factory Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

