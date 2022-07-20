Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Down 2.8%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.14 and last traded at $113.41. Approximately 4,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 102,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.31.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

