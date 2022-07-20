Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $166.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 4.1 %

DOV stock opened at $124.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.06. Dover has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.