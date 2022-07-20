Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.32.

Shares of D.UN stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,898. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$18.52 and a twelve month high of C$30.53. The firm has a market cap of C$910.50 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.35.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.19 per share, with a total value of C$383,862.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,388,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,413,823.90. In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.19 per share, with a total value of C$383,862.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,388,073 shares in the company, valued at C$103,413,823.90. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,462,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,261,879. Insiders have acquired 230,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,529 in the last three months.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

