Drep [new] (DREP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $881,272.00

Drep [new] (DREP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $22.20 million and approximately $881,272.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,726.60 or 0.99709307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Drep [new]

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.