Drystone LLC Cuts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Drystone LLC lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 6.5% of Drystone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Drystone LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,345.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,156.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,201.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,333.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,082.78 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

