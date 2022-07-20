DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DTM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after buying an additional 1,506,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,242,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream



DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

