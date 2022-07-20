Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 831,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,728.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Cannae Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225,711 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,937 shares during the period. Thomas H Lee Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,754 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $142,529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,905 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.