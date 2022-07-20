Dynamite Price Hits $0.0118 on Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $4,542.15 and approximately $23,093.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.07 or 0.00465731 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000903 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.75 or 0.02227862 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00365348 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

