Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.14. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $20.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4,034.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

