e-Gulden Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $56.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022007 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00252000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001085 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000978 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,484 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,327 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

