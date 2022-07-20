E.Merge Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ETACU) Trading 0.1% Higher

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01. 2,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Company Profile

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

