Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

