Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 352 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

