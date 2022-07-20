EarnX Price Up 360,260.9% Over Last Week (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. One EarnX coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EarnX has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00544860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00023203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001713 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

