EarnX Price Up 360,260.9% Over Last Week (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. One EarnX coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EarnX has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00544860 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00023203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015573 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001713 BTC.
EarnX Profile
EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance.
EarnX Coin Trading
