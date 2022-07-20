Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EML stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.66. Eastern has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Eastern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,327. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $134,009. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Eastern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Eastern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Further Reading

