Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.
Insider Activity at Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
In other news, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 22,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $247,275.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $484,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 22,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $247,275.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $484,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $259,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,833.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.