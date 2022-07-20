Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

In other news, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 22,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $247,275.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $484,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 22,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $247,275.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $484,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $259,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,833.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 78,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,089,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

