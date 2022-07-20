Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

ETX opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

