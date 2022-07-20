Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

ETB opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 30,479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth $176,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

