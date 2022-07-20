Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

ETY stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 780,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 34,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 93,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 214,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

