Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.5 %

ECL traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $158.53. 7,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,651. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.20 and its 200-day moving average is $174.95. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

