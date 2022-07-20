Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ecolab by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $157.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.20 and its 200-day moving average is $174.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.