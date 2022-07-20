Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Stock Price Down 2.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ecovyst traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.22. 3,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 500,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

ECVT has been the topic of several other reports. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecovyst news, insider Michael Feehan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,898.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ecovyst Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 10.9% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 82,773 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 58,334 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 115.6% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 815,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 437,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.