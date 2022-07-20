EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $115,069.59 and $186.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,703.59 or 0.99935155 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00043480 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001162 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023011 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001137 BTC.
EDC Blockchain Profile
EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.
