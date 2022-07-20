EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $115,069.59 and $186.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,703.59 or 0.99935155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00043480 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023011 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001137 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

