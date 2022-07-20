Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $67.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $73.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EIX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE EIX opened at $61.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

