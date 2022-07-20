Einsteinium Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,493.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $10,493.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00249028 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001097 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,716,637 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

