Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGO. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,742 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,229,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,207 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,347,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

