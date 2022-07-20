Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 16,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Elemental Royalties Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

About Elemental Royalties

(Get Rating)

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.