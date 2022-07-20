Elementeum Price Reaches $0.0026 (ELET)

Elementeum (ELET) traded up 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded up 91.3% against the dollar. One Elementeum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $13,606.71 and $29.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00541270 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021100 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014818 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.
Elementeum Profile
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here.
