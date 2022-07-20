Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64. Elevance Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $28.70- EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $555.76.
Elevance Health Price Performance
Shares of ELV stock opened at $497.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.39 and its 200 day moving average is $476.46. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Insider Transactions at Elevance Health
In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Elevance Health by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
About Elevance Health
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevance Health (ELV)
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.