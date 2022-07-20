Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64. Elevance Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $28.70- EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $555.76.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $497.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.39 and its 200 day moving average is $476.46. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 28.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Elevance Health by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.