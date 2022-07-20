Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

LLY stock traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $323.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,551. The stock has a market cap of $307.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

