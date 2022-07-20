Emercoin (EMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,935.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $933,560.06 and approximately $7,935.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00041994 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,554,062 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

