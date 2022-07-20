Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 687,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 536,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 528.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMLAF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Empire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of Empire stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. Empire has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

