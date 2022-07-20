Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Down 27.1% in June

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 304,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 295,908 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.63. 650,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

