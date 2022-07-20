Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 404.0 days.

Energean Price Performance

Shares of EERGF opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. Energean has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

