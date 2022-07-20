Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading Down 3%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 9,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,582,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Enerplus Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

