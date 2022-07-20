Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Up 28.8% in June

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

