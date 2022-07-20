Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $132.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Entegris stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.89. 4,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,440. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average of $116.15. Entegris has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

