Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTX. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entera Bio by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,884. The company has a market cap of $34.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entera Bio ( NASDAQ:ENTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 1,345.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

