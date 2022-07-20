EOG Resources’ (EOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at MKM Partners

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at MKM Partners in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $123.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.53.

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,366 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

