Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 61,619 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,619 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Las Vegas Sands comprises about 2.0% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 74,643 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,609 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $49.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

