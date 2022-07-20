Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Buys 8,618 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 10.6% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $395.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.41. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDY. TheStreet lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

